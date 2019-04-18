Health & Fitness

Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8

A listeria outbreak has hospitalized at least eight people across the U.S. and left one person dead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria infections have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York State.

The CDC says people who fell ill ate different types of deli products, including meats and cheeses.

Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but officials haven't said who supplied the deli products involved.

Symptoms of listeria infection include muscle aches, diarrhea, fever, headache, confusion, and convulsions.

It can be treated with antibiotics but is of special concern in pregnant women, since it can cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

Senior citizens and those with weak immune systems are also at risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckn.j. newspa. newslisteriau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News