Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses, Gov. Carney says

DOVER, Delaware -- Democratic Gov. John Carney says he will allow small businesses in Delaware to resume limited operations starting Friday.

Tuesday's announcement is aimed at gradually lifting restrictions that Carney imposed on individuals and businesses more than seven weeks ago in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Retailers such as department stores, tobacco shops, book stores and thrift stores will be allowed to do business using curbside pickup as long as social distancing can be maintained. Jewelry stores will be allowed to conduct business by appointment only.

Hair salons can also resume operations by appointment, but only for people who work at businesses deemed by the state to be "essential."

Golfers can also start using carts again, but with only one occupant per vehicle.

Carney also announced a plan to provide long-term care facilities with the resources and training to test all patients and staff for COVID-19.

Officials noted that expanding COVID-19 testing capacity for vulnerable populations is a requirement of federal guidance for economic reopening.
