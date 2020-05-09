Trenton easing curfew hours for residents, food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Monday, May 11, the curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. The curfew is being changed from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Trenton will permit drive-through businesses and food delivery services to be open until 10 p.m.
Mayor W. Reed Gusciora made the announced Saturday morning. He amended the city's Emergency Declaration after consulting with Trenton's police department.
"We're going to ease back into normal. This is not something which can be rushed, and this does not mean that the fight is over," the mayor said. "There should be no confusion: we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Anything we can do to protect the health and welfare of Trentonians will be a priority."
Gusciora noted that the process of reopening would be planned in full consultation with Trenton Police Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.
-----
CASES
Governor Phil Murphy reported 1,759 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 137,085.
There were 166 additional deaths, bringing the total in New Jersey to 9,116.
Murphy said the number of new cases continues to show an overall positive trend. The state is seeing the most progress in the declining positive rate - the number of tests which are coming back positive. The daily positivity rate, he said, has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks.
The number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Jersey hospitals dropped by roughly 130 from Friday, now standing at 4,628, Murphy said.
However, the number of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continue to grow.
The number of patients in the state reported in either critical or intensive care is 1,416, with 1,054 using ventilators. There were 364 new hospitalizations and 422 patients were discharged.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
US unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Great Depression
Status of summer camps: Will they open? When? Will families feel comfortable?
Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero