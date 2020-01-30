Health & Fitness

Live Chat with Temple Health: Getting your asthma attacks under control

Friday, January 31 at 4pm on Facebook
Over 25 million people in the U.S. have asthma, which can range in severity from a minor nuisance, to a major problem that interferes with their daily lives, and may lead to a life-threatening asthma attack. Dr. Gustavo Fernandez and nurse practitioner Susan Estrella-Eades of the Temple Lung Center talk about how patients can manage their condition and avoid asthma attacks.

We will answer your questions in a LIVE Facebook chat on Friday, January 31 at 4pm.

Gustavo Adolfo Fernandez Romero, MD
Assistant Professor, Clinical Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Clinical Interests:
Asthma
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Research Interests:
Severe asthma in hispanics
COPD exacerbations
Biologic therapy for lung diseases







Susan Estrella-Eades, MSN, CRNP, FNP-BC
Pulmonary Nurse Practitioner, Temple Lung Center
