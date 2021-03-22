Swallowing Disorders: What Are They and How Can You Get Treatment

The muscles in your digestive tract usually work in a coordinated manner to move food from your esophagus to stomach and from your stomach to the intestine and anus. In individuals with a motility disorder, the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract do not work properly - either in the short or long term. Achalasia is a rare swallowing disorder that affects the esophagus, which is the tube that passes food from the mouth to the stomach. In this Facebook Live event, Temple's Dr. Zubair Malik will talk more about various types of swallowing disorders, what to look out for, how to get treatment, and answer your questions., Assistant Professor, Medicine, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple UniversityDirector, Esophageal Program, Temple University Hospital