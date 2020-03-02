Health & Fitness

Gov. Murphy to address coronavirus preparations in New Jersey

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy will be holding a press conference on the preparations for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in New Jersey.

The news conference is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Monday.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in New Jersey. One suspected case was found to be negative.

This comes after two coronavirus deaths were reported in Washington state over the weekend. One was a man in his 50s, while the other was a man in his 70s.

Officials said both had underlying health conditions.

Infections have been discovered in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessewing townshipcoronavirusgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong odor in Center City caused by cleaning at fmr. PES refinery
Woman struck by several cars, killed on Route 1
Best friends in Philly learn they are sisters after 17 years
Missing CO 11-year-old's stepmother arrested in SC
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
Man fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia
West Chester school closed Monday due to illness
Show More
5-car crash under investigation in Germantown
AccuWeather: Big Change Today
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Dinner party sends 12 people to hospital
Search in Ohio town for Dulce Maria Alavez turns up negative: Police
More TOP STORIES News