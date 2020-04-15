New Jersey reports 351 more deaths, cases over 71K

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey reported 351 more coronavirus-related deaths and 2,625 additional positive cases on Wednesday.Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey now has a total of 71,030 cases and 3,156 total deaths.As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 8,270 residents were reported hospitalized, 1,980 of these individuals were listed in critical or intensive care, and 1,705 were on ventilators.Thirty-nine patients are at one of the state's field medical stations.In the 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday night, 709 residents were discharged from the hospital, Murphy said.___A look at other developments:___NEW LAWSLegislation extending the income tax deadline to July 15 and pushing the budget deadline to September will be signed into law, Murphy said.Another bill would permit people caring for family members with COVID-19 to get 12 weeks of paid family leave during a two-year period without losing their job.___STARS RAISING MONEYBruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and at least a dozen other New Jersey natives will be doing a COVID-19 fundraiser for vulnerable victims in the state later this month, a relief fund announced Tuesday.The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund said the singers and celebrities will appear in videos from their homes at 7 p.m. on April 22.The other stars include New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, singer Tony Bennett, actors Danny DeVito and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as comedian Chris Rock. The celebrities will be directing people to the fund's website so they can donate.The event will air on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, but will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, according to the statement. The program will also be carried on WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880 and others.The fund will provide grants to existing organizations that have a record of caring for vulnerable communities, according to the fund. All the money will go to groups that provide "essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," the fund's statement said.___ABOUT THE VIRUSFor most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.