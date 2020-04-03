Deadline looms for Pennsylvania virus-shutdown waivers; coronavirus death toll tops 100

The latest numbers released Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health show 1,404 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties.
Another 12 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 102.
As of Friday afternoon, the state was reporting eight deaths in Bucks County; two deaths in Chester County; 10 deaths in Delaware County; 11 deaths in Montgomery County, and 14 deaths in Philadelphia.
A county-by-county breakdown is available on the state's coronavirus website.
"The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must."
WAIVER DEADLINE APPROACHING
Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt.
The Wolf administration announced a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for waiver applications, prompting an outcry from small-business advocates who said the deadline was premature and would create additional hardship for struggling employers.
The full list of the businesses the state deems essential is below. You can also view the entire list here.
"There has been a huge waiting list for waivers, and it is important not to prohibit a necessary business from playing a role in the emergency," said Gordon Denlinger, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business. "We are asking Gov. Wolf to reconsider the shutdown of the waiver program."
The state received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved about 5,600 requests and denied over 8,600, agency spokeswoman Casey Smith said Thursday.
Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats, and gas stations. Restaurants are open only for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.
Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons, and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.
Through Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police issued 136 warnings to businesses violating the shutdown order. No business has been cited.
A bar in Luzerne County lost its liquor license because authorities say the owners violated the governor's business closure order.
All 67 of Pennsylvania's counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.
The expanded order lasts through at least April 30.
"Some of you might think that a month is too long to go without seeing your friends and your family. But if we don't do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are some people who you will never see again," he said.
Residents may leave their homes for several reasons that include working at a business that's still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise. Police will continue to focus on informing residents of the order rather than on enforcement, according to the governor's office.
Separately, schools and nonessential businesses are closed until further notice.
In other coronavirus developments:
___
EQUIPMENT RECEIVED
Pennsylvania has received about half the personal protective medical equipment it requested from the federal government, and state officials say more has been promised.
The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday released data on distributions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to several states.
Pennsylvania asked for 494,000 of the all-important N95 respirator masks that are in high demand but short supply at some medical facilities treating coronavirus patients. It received 112,000, with another 121,000 promised, according to the data.
The state is also supposed to be getting more face shields and surgical masks than it asked for, but not as many pairs of gloves, the report said.
Maureen May, a nurse at Temple University Hospital, said Thursday that nurses are already having to ration personal protective equipment while treating some 30 coronavirus patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
"If we cannot protect ourselves, we're spreaders, we are going to spread not only to our patients, (but) our colleagues and the community," May told reporters on an unrelated conference call arranged by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
___
ALTERNATE CARE SITES
The head of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said he wants to have six alternate care sites up and running in short order so they can take the strain off existing hospitals during the COVID-19 peak.
PEMA Director Randy Padfield has set an April 10 deadline to have the sites operational, although he said a big challenge will be to get the required health-care manpower in place.
The sites will house comparatively less sick "subacute" patients so hospitals do not get overwhelmed, Padfield said.
PEMA officials have not disclosed the locations that are being assessed, but said they could include shuttered hospitals, warehouses and school buildings.
___
GUN PERMIT EXTENSION
Pennsylvania residents will be allowed to carry guns on expired permits.
Wolf granted an extension for holders of concealed carry permits. State police said that permits that expired March 19 or later have been extended to May 30. The extension was granted because some county courthouses are closed because of the pandemic.
_