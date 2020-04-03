Coronavirus Live Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.