Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Live Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Coronavirus: Pastor continues to hold church services, cites First Amendment
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus: Husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. residents told to wear masks; coronavirus death toll tops 100
COVID-19 in Philly: 26 deaths, city suggests cloth masks for public
NJ coronavirus death toll rises to 646; total cases approach 30,000
Del. troopers can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during pandemic
'Unicorn Killer' Ira Einhorn dies in prison
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
'Surreal': NYC funeral homes struggle as COVID-19 deaths surge
Show More
Amid coronavirus crisis, exercise caution when exercising outdoors
Paycheck Protection Program: How to get aid for small business
Local engineer makes face shields for hospital workers
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News