Coronavirus cases in Pa.: 8th presumptive coronavirus case in Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said on Tuesday morning that the latest patient is an adult who is hospitalized at the University of Pennsylvania.
The case was a result of contact with another individual who tested presumptively positive, Levine said.
The City of Philadelphia announced its first confirmed case on Tuesday afternoon. No details were immediately released.
On Monday, Montgomery County officials said a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
The doctor acquired the disease while traveling outside of the United States to a country where COVID-19 is active, officials said.
"We have been told that there were 13 patients that had direct contact with this provider," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
Pennsylvania officials said seven others are also being treated in the county, including a Lower Merion Township couple, a man in Worcester two people in Lower Gwynedd Township and a woman in Cheltenham Township.
Officials say a 70-year-old woman from Cheltenham Township is being treated for COVID-19. Officials are still unsure where she contracted the virus.
The couple who lives in the same Lower Merion Township home is being treated for mild symptoms and are in isolation. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure. The couple does not have school-age children.
An 18-year-old girl and another woman in Lower Gwynedd Township and a man in Worcester are all in isolation at home recovering from the virus.
A man in Worcester and a woman in Lower Gwynedd Township are also being treated for the virus. Both individuals have mild symptoms and are currently in isolation at home. Each was exposed to the virus while traveling in an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.
MORE CASES IN PENNSYLVANIA
Three other residents outside of Montgomery County have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, including one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe County.
The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.
The patient from Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is isolation at home, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Delaware County does not have a health department so they are limited in what they are allowed to release to the public.
