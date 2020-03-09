Coronavirus

6 New Jersey residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Six presumptive positive cases have been reported in New Jersey to date, including one person from South Jersey.

In Camden County, officials are dealing with their first presumptive positive case. They say a man in his 60s is being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that a man in his 30s is being hospitalized in Bergen County and a man in his 70s is being hospitalized in Passaic County.

Three other individuals are being treated for the coronavirus in Bergen County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.



A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Another 27 cases are under investigation, while another 31 tests have come back negative.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.


Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.

Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.

In New York City, officials reported 15 confirmed cases, with more than 100 statewide.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.

RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbergen countynew jerseyhealthcoronavirusphil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York now has the most coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Montco coronavirus: New presumptive positive case critical in hospital
Number of coronavirus cases grows in Pa. suburbs and NJ
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of coronavirus cases grows in Pa. suburbs and NJ
Montco coronavirus: New presumptive positive case critical in hospital
Police announce arrest in shooting of 4 year old
Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
3 coronavirus cases under investigation in Delaware
New York now has the most coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Princeton U. restricts gatherings, offers remote classes
Show More
Dow drops 1,500 points as oil price plunge shocks markets
Coronavirus outbreak forces Germantown Academy to close
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients set to dock in California
AccuWeather: Sunny, Very Warm Today
N. Korea fires weapons after threatening 'momentous' action
More TOP STORIES News