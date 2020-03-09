6 New Jersey residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus

In Camden County, officials are dealing with their first presumptive positive case. They say a man in his 60s is being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.
On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that a man in his 30s is being hospitalized in Bergen County and a man in his 70s is being hospitalized in Passaic County.
Three other individuals are being treated for the coronavirus in Bergen County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.
Current #COVID19 statewide stats:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 8, 2020
• Presumptive Positive Tests: 6
• Negative Tests: 31
• Tests in Process: 0
• Persons Under Investigation: 27
• Tests Completed: 37
A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Another 27 cases are under investigation, while another 31 tests have come back negative.
Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
In New York City, officials reported 15 confirmed cases, with more than 100 statewide.
Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.
