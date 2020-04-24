New Jersey reports 3,000 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the state total to more than 102,000

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6126412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Murphy says much of the $1.8 billion earmarked for New Jersey under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation is likely “unusable."

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey hit a grim milestone on Friday as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state surpassed 100,000.During Friday's daily briefing, Gov. Phil Murphy said an additional 3,047 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, pushing the state total to 102,196.Murphy also said an addition 253 New Jersey residents lost their lives due to the virus. In total, 5,617 New Jersey residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.___VEHICLE INSPECTIONSNew Jersey's motor vehicle inspection stations will be closed until May 11 as part of statewide efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration said Friday.While inspection and road testing facilities will close, essential operations will continue, the Motor Vehicle Commission said in a statement. Those include supporting commercial trucking to keep the supply chain operating, the commission said.Other services like renewing driver's licenses and registrations can be done online at NJMVC.gov.The commissioner initially closed inspection stations from March 16 until March 30, followed by extensions that were set to expire on Monday.Expiration dates for driver licenses, registrations, inspection stickers and temporary tags had been extended to May 13.New Jersey has nearly 100,000 positive cases of the coronavirus and 5,368 deaths.For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness.A look at other developments:___RUTGERS' RESPONSERutgers University is slashing executives' salaries and freezing tuition for undergraduates because of financial strain brought on by the coronavirus.Rutgers President Robert Barchi said Friday in a statement that he, along with chancellors, executive vice presidents and coaches for football and men's and women's basketball will take a 10% pay cut for the next four months."The steps we are taking today will help us address the immediate impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, but they are only the beginning of what we must consider. Equally substantial steps will be needed as we craft a budget for the coming year," Barchi wrote.In-state tuition for the current school year is $12,230. Out-of-state tuition is $29,012.Barchi said the university is also halting capital construction projects, banning university-sponsored travel, and freezing hiring, among other measures.___PORTRAIT OF RECOVERYA northern New Jersey man who had the virus is home and recovering after spending the better part of a month fighting for his life at a local hospital.Pedro Gonzalez spent more than three weeks on a ventilator at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus before he woke up on Easter morning."It was a nightmare not really knowing what was going to happen," his wife, Victoria, said Friday. "There are no words to explain what we went through."The 37-year-old hotel worker from Union City was on camera during the Friday conference call hosted by the hospital but didn't speak. He sported a full beard that grew in during his hospital stay, but he intends to shave it off, Victoria Gonzalez said.Gonzalez began feeling ill in mid-March and had a low-grade fever between 99 and 100 degrees, his wife said. Within several days his fever had risen to 102 and he was experiencing chest pains and having trouble breathing, prompting his primary care doctor to tell him to go to the hospital for tests.He was one of the first patients to be admitted to the small, community hospital with the new coronavirus, hospital CEO Nizar Kifaieh said. Since then, the number of patients quadrupled before beginning a steep decline in the last several days, he said.Gonzalez "deteriorated very quickly," according to Kifaieh, and was soon put on a ventilator. The vast majority of patients who go on ventilators don't survive, Kifaieh said, and Gonzalez "had a lot of ups and down" during the next few weeks as hospital staff employed a variety of treatments. His recovery "meant a tremendous amount" to hospital staff, Kifaieh said.Staff members stayed positive and never gave up hope, Victoria Gonzalez said. "Without that, I don't know what would have happened," she said.The New Jersey Attorney General is ramping up protections against price gouging.Its Division of Consumer Affairs sent 217 cease and desist letters to stores, statewide, in the past week.There have been more than 3,600 consumer complaints since the COVID-19 emergency began."It's times like these when New Jersey residents need the Division of Consumer Affairs most," said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. "When people are concerned about keeping their families healthy and paying their bills, they shouldn't have to worry about becoming the victim of unscrupulous market practices. If you're a business looking to take advantage of New Jersey consumers, we're coming for you, and don't bother trying to hide behind an online profile."Examples of price hikes reported to the Division as potential violations:- a convenience store allegedly charging $6 single roll of paper towels;- a janitorial supply store allegedly charging $20 for a can of Lysol;- a convenience store allegedly raised the price of 2-ounce pocket bottles of hand sanitizer to $4.99 from its $1 pre-emergency declaration price- an almost 500% increase;- a grocery store allegedly charging $12 for a gallon of milk;- a deli allegedly charging $10 for a gallon of water;- a convenience store allegedly charging $60 for a small package of toilet paper;- a dollar store allegedly charging $9.99 for a gallon of bleach;- a gas station allegedly selling single-use masks for $25 each; and- a supply store allegedly charging $36 for a gallon of hand sanitizerPrice-gouging violations are punishable by civil penalties of up to $10,000 for the first violation and $20,000 for the second and subsequent violations. Violators may also be required to pay consumer restitution, attorney's fees, and investigative fees, and be subject to injunctive relief. Each sale of merchandise is considered a separate violation.___MURPHY: MUCH OF $1.8B IN FEDERAL VIRUS RELIEF 'UNUSABLE'Much of the $1.8 billion earmarked for New Jersey under recent federal COVID-19 relief legislation is likely "unusable" and could have to be returned to the U.S. Treasury, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.The Treasury Department guidance said the funding could be used only for coronavirus-related expenses. Murphy said the state needs greater flexibility and also called for more direct cash payments from the federal government.It's unclear how much the state has spent on COVID-19 response.The Democratic governor also said the state's positive coronavirus cases approached 100,000, with 307 more deaths since Wednesday pushing the state's death toll above 5,300.A look at developments:___BY THE NUMBERSThe curve continues to be "significantly flat," Murphy said. Positive cases approached 100,000, with more than 4,000 added overnight. The death toll reached 5,368.More than 7,000 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, including about 800 newly hospitalized over the previous 24 hours, and 750 more had been discharged during that period.The time it takes the number of cases to double continues to climb across the hard-hit northern part of the state, which Murphy called a positive sign.___NEW TESTINGThe test requires spitting into a cup instead of a health care worker donning personal protective equipment, or PPE, to insert a swab into a person's nose and throat. That means the new test is less invasive and also requires less PPE to administer, according to officials.The state's developmental centers are home to residents with developmental disabilities.All 5,500 residents and staff are expected to undergo the new test, Murphy said.___JOBLESS CLAIMS CLIMBNew Jersey has paid about $1 billion in unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, the Labor Department said Thursday.The payments went to some 556,000 residents, up 560% over last year, according to the department.The latest unemployment claims are for the week that ended Saturday and show about 140,000 new requests have been submitted. That roughly mirrors the 141,000 from the week before.The state paid about $600 million in jobless benefits from March through April 17 and nearly $400 million in supplemental payments in just the last two weeks, the department said.New Jersey's unemployment trust fund had about $3 billion in it, according to a 2019 report to lawmakers from the department.The state's fiscal year ends Sept. 30 now, pushed later from June 30 because of the outbreak.Gov. Phil Murphy has said the state's finances are expected to drop significantly.___ABOUT THE VIRUSFor most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.