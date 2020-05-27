Coronavirus

Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 780 additional cases of coronavirus and 113 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania health officials reported an additional 113 deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 5,265, the commonwealth reported Wednesday.

Officials also reported that 780 more people have tested positive for the virus.

Since early March, infections have been confirmed in more than 69,417 people in Pennsylvania. Health officials reported that 62% of the people who have tested positive are fully recovered, meaning it's been more than 30 days since the date of their positive test or onset of symptoms.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

