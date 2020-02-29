Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses the nation about novel coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he'll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

The president tweeted that he'll discuss the latest developments at a White House news conference on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. EST.

A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.

President Trump addressed the nation about the coronavirus from the White House earlier this week.

His appearance comes after health officials disclosed a second case of coronavirus in the United States in someone who had not traveled internationally or had close contact with someone who has the virus. At a political rally on Friday night, Trump said Democratic criticism of his handling of the crisis is a "hoax."

See all stories and videos about the novel coronavirus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonoutbreakcoronaviruspresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
First death in US from novel coronavirus in Washington state
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
These pandemics killed millions around the world
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First death in US from novel coronavirus in Washington state
TIMELINE: Stolen ambulance chase in NE Philadelphia
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in KOP
Temple University Rome closes amid COVID-19 in Italy
AccuWeather: Possible snow showers, squalls
Pa. trooper shot while conducting traffic stop, 20-year-old arrested
Show More
US to leave Afghanistan in 14 months under peace deal
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Joe Coulombe, founder of popular Trader Joe's markets, dies
Major drug bust in Bensalem nets 5K bags of heroin, 2 arrests
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
More TOP STORIES News