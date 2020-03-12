Coronavirus updates: LIVE COVID-19 updates in the Philadelphia region

CORONAVIRUS CASES:
NEW JERSEY: 29 total cases
Bergen County: 13
Burlington County: 2
Camden County: 1
Essex County: 1
Hudson County: 1
Middlesex County: 2
Monmouth County: 5
Morris County: 1
Passaic County: 1
Somerset: 1
Union County: 1
PENNSYLVANIA: 22 total cases
Bucks: 2
Delaware: 1
Monroe: 2
Montgomery: 13
Northampton: 1
Philadelphia: 1
Pike: 1
Wayne: 1
DELAWARE: 4 total cases
New Castle County: 4
Here are the recent headlines:
Thursday March 12
9:15 p.m.
Upper Merion Township EMS worker tests presumptive positive for COVID-19; 22 workers in quarantine
Twenty-two first responders are in quarantine after an Upper Merion Township EMS worker tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
8:30 p.m.
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida suspending operations through end of month
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will temporarily close due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. said Thursday evening.
4:50 pm
Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.
4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 pm
NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.
4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.
2:24 p.m.
MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day by at least 2 weeks
Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.
2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.
1:52 p.m.
NHL suspends season due to rapid spread of COVID-19
The NHL has suspended its season due to the rapid spread of coronavirus but hopes to resume in the future, sources told ESPN Thursday.
12:30 pm
6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.
10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31
The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.
Wednesday, March 12
9:40 p.m.
NBA suspends season over coronavirus concerns
The NBA is suspending the rest of the season after a player tests positive for the coronavirus.
Tuesday, March 10
11:42 a.m.
New Jersey officials annouce first COVID-19-related death
Health officials reported that a man in his 60s from Bergen County was the state's first coronavirus death.