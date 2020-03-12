Coronavirus updates: LIVE COVID-19 updates in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia, New Jersey and DelawareHere are the recent headlines:Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.