Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: LIVE COVID-19 updates in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the coronavirus pandemic grows, health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware

Here are the recent headlines:

Thursday March 12

4:50 pm

Philadelphia Officials Ban Gatherings of Over 1,000 People
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials announced that they have banned public gatherings of over 1,000 people for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns. They are also recommending there be no gatherings of more than 250 people for the next 30 days.

4:30 pm
Disneyland California Adventure to Temporarily Close
The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

4:15 pm

NCAA Cancels Tournaments
The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

4:00pm
Wall Street Has Worst Day Since 1987 as Virus Fears Spread
The escalating coronavirus emergency Thursday sent stocks to their worst losses since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street's big run-up since President Donald Trump's election.

2:15pm
Pa. Orders Massive Containment Effort in Montco.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is shutting down schools, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues in Montgomery County for 14 days in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More than half of the COVID-19 cases in the state are in Montgomery County.

12:30 pm

6 New Cases Confirmed in New Jersey
New Jersey reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state total to 29.

10:00 am
Wells Fargo Center Postpones Events Through March 31

The Wells Fargo Center says all events scheduled through March 31 are postponed over coronavirus concerns. The cancellations include Thursday night's Dan + Shay concert and the Billie Eilish concert on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniacherry hillmontgomery countydelawarecoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CBSD to reopen schools after COVID-19 scare
Coronavirus outbreak forces Germantown Academy to close
6 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey
8th presumptive coronavirus case in Montgomery County
CORONAVIRUS
Brazilian official who met Trump has virus; no plans to test Trump
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Broadway in NYC to go dark amid coronavirus outbreak
Biden Lays Out Plan to Fight Coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
COVID-19: Philly officials ban public gatherings over 1,000 people
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
CVODI-19: Wells Fargo Center postpones events through March 31
Disneyland Resort to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Worst day on Wall Street since 1987 as virus fears spread
Show More
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
COVID-19: What does "community spread" mean?
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
PIAA to temporarily suspend winter athletics championships
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
More TOP STORIES News