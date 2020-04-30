Gov. Wolf announces reopening timeline for Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia region

The reopening begins Monday, May 4 with 24 counties in rural northern Pennsylvania.
Wolf also released a timeline for the rest of the state to reopen. In our area, those dates are:
Monday, May 11:
-Chester County
Monday, May 18:
-Montgomery County
-Bucks County
Monday, May 25:
-Philadelphia
-Delaware County
-Berks County
-Lehigh County
-Northampton County
However, not everything will reopen in those counties all at once. There will be four steps spread out over 10 weeks, and that is only if the numbers continue to trend downward.
More details are expected at a 2 p.m. news conference.
All of the counties that are moving from "red" to "yellow" in Wolf's color-coded reopening plan are in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, which have seen far fewer virus infections and deaths than the rest of the state.
The changes are to take effect next week. Stay-at-home orders will be lifted and retail shops can start to reopen, though other restrictions will remain in place.
The counties to reopen Monday, May 4 are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.
Wolf's administration also could release details Friday about its strategy for mass testing - although his health secretary has said it would be "aspirational" because many testing materials remain in short supply - and its contact tracing plan to contain the virus's spread.
Wolf's color-coded plan:
Wolf has said that shutdown measures he ordered starting in March have succeeded in heading off the potential that hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
An analysis by The Associated Press shows that only 27 of the state's 67 counties reported too many new virus cases over the past two weeks to qualify for a gradual easing of restrictions under Wolf's shutdown plan. But Wolf has grouped the state's counties into six geographic regions, and health officials are also looking at regional case counts as they decide which counties can qualify for an easing of pandemic restrictions. The analysis shows that three of the six regions still have too many cases to qualify.
Health officials also say the incidence of new cases isn't the only metric they're looking at.
Expanded virus testing, sufficient hospital capacity and the ability to quickly identify and contain flareups through what's known as contact tracing must also be in place. The state Department of Health will also use a new modeling tool by Carnegie Mellon University to help officials decide when a region is ready to reopen.
The coronavirus has infected more than 45,000 Pennsylvania residents and killed nearly 2,300, according to the latest Health Department statistics, while the state's efforts to contain the virus have caused economic devastation, throwing nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvania residents out of work since mid-March.
The step-by-step relaxation of state shutdown orders means some counties or regions move from a "red" designation to a "yellow" designation.
Under the yellow designation, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Currently, the statewide red designation bans all gatherings or outside trips that are not related to health, safety or going to work at an essential job.
Gyms, casinos, theaters and other indoor recreational, wellness and entertainment venues will stay closed. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out or delivery. Child care is open, although businesses must follow federal and state guidance for safety, social distancing and cleaning.
Schools statewide remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and visitation restrictions on prisons and nursing homes remain in place. Wolf's administration will continue to recommend that people wear masks in public, and require businesses and commercial buildings that serve the public deny entry to customers not wearing masks.
There is no word on when an area could move to a "green" designation, with all pandemic restrictions lifted aside from any federal or state health guidelines that remain in effect.
Meanwhile, Wolf has begun loosening some restrictions on business sectors. On Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds statewide can reopen, and construction can restart.
In other coronavirus-related developments:
POULTRY PLANT PROTEST
A car caravan of activists protested Friday outside the facilities of a Lebanon County poultry processor where they say dozens of workers have been infected with the coronavirus.
At least one worker at Bell & Evans has died, and the husband of another worker who tested positive also died, according to Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocacy group for Hispanic immigrants, which is advocating on behalf of the plant workers.
Activists say the family-owned company has failed to keep workers safe and hasn't been transparent about the extent of the outbreak. They want the plant shut down for cleaning, among other demands. A livestream of the event showed activists slowing down and blaring their horns as they drove past the facilities' entrances.
"Bell & Evans has failed to protect these workers and that failure cost their lives," said Maegan Llerena, the group's executive director. "Going to work should not be a death sentence."
An email was sent to the company seeking comment.
Meat and poultry processing facilities around the country have been stricken by the virus. The outbreak temporarily closed at least four meat processing plants in Pennsylvania.
CASES
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll rose by 62 to 2,354, the state Health Department reported Friday.
About 1,200 additional people tested positive for the virus that causes the disease, bringing the statewide total to about 27,000, according to the department.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.
For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
