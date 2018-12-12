HEALTH & FITNESS

Local author aims to improve your diet with the 30-day Vegan Challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Could you handle the 30-day vegan challenge? Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on December 12, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Could you go vegan - that's eating no animal products - for 30 days?

A local author is making it easier to improve your diet with vegan recipes.

Just this week, another major medical study linked eating a lot of red meat to a higher risk for heart disease.

Vegan Challenge is a 30-day program, but you don't have to commit to the whole month. Even making small changes can make a difference.

Lisa Montgomery is passionate about clean, healthy eating. Her latest book focuses on eating vegan. But while it may sound boring, the Vegan Challenge challenges that obstacle.

"That's why we have 30 breakfasts, 30 lunches and 30 dinner recipes, so that way it keeps it interesting," she said.

Recipes include things you can make like the 3-nut basil pesto with spaghetti squash or foods you can buy like vegan cheese and quinoa crackers. Or even vegan products you can grab on the go.

Montgomery says if you're not up for a 30-day commitment just start slowly, eventually your taste buds will catch on.

"Start with just one dish and then bring in another and another and another, so the more healthy things you put in and then some of those unhealthy things weed their way out of your diet. And it automatically happens," she said.

Danish model and actress Heidi Albertsen is a contributor to Vegan Challenge. She tweaked her diet to be more plant-based as a teenager and says it helped her overcome obesity, food sensitivities and it boosts her energy.

"It makes you feel really good and clean and when I dont have it, I dont feel good. I can tell the difference," said Heidi.

Montgomery says it used to be very difficult to eat vegan, but now there are many more options, including the popular green juice recipe, which has wheat grass, cucumber, celery, apple and lemon juice.

And Montgomery says the recipes are easy to follow with not too many ingredients, so you don't have to be a professional chef to make them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdietingdietvegan
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces left inside body
Elderly woman dies from hypothermia in Allentown
Local researchers developing vaccine to help combat Ebola virus
Tips for those in recovery for a sober and happy holiday season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp
Police: Caretaker stole $120,000 from 73-year-old woman
Reports: Wentz likely out Sunday, Foles told to be ready
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest appears in N.J. court
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Bucks County
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into stone wall in Wilmington
Show More
Surveillance video shows last time Kelsey Berreth was seen
Sketch released of suspect in attacks on women in Norristown
Police investigating bullying in 9-year-old girl's suicide
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Bucks County single mom of 2 gifted new car
More News