Coronavirus

Local nurse defeats COVID-19, then returns to help patients

By
YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One local nurse has experienced both sides of the coronavirus pandemic: caring for the sick at a rehab and long term care facility, and as a patient herself battling the virus.

Wednesday was nurse Maria Philipps' first day back at work since suffering from the coronavirus and undergoing two rounds of quarantine.

She says she's more determined than ever to be there for her patients. And that's exactly what she sees in her fellow coworkers.

"I pulled out my phone and started to write, I just wanted to write a goodbye. I didn't know if I was going to make it through the night. That's how terrifying it was," said Philipps.

Nurse Philipps was convinced that the night of April 2 would be her last. She's been a nurse for more than 30 years, but never experienced anything like fighting COVID-19.

"It hit us all at one time. It was like we were mugged. There was no warning no nothing, it's just there," she says.

Philipps says the illness spread through the ManorCare facility in Yardley, Pa., and even while wearing PPE, the virus spread to her.

But she's thankful for the treatments that are becoming widely utilized in this fight.

"I took that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin immediately, and it went great."

After quarantine, she was determined to get back to work, and to the bedside of the sick.

"I wanted to make sure I could see their eyes again - wanted to make sure I was there to see a recovery."

Philipps says her team what keeps her going, despite the difficulty of the work.

"The nurses out there are not just providing healthcare, they're providing emotional and mental care," said Philipps.

Nurse Philipps says the silver lining is that the majority of COVID-19 patients are recovering, she's glad she had the opportunity to do so as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyardley boroughdelaware countycoronavirusfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Wolf extends stay at home order for some Pa. counties
Virtual story time with author Mac Barnett
Rhys Hoskins optimistic baseball will return soon
No jail time for violating orders, TX governor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf extends stay at home order for some Pa. counties
14-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia: Police
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Family of Pa. meat plant worker files wrongful death lawsuit
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2020 schedule
Jobless claims soar across the Philadelphia region
Show More
Community rallies around barbershop struggling through closure
NJ jobless claims top 1M since start of COVID-19 outbreak
Part of Route 422 closed in Montco after crash involving 2 trucks
Exclusive look inside Christiana Care's new center for women, children
Temple University honors Class of 2020 with virtual celebration
More TOP STORIES News