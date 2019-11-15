Local therapist helping people cope and thrive after trauma

Year by year, we learn more about the impact traumatic events have on a person's mind. But there are ways to come out of tragedy stronger.
A local therapist is helping more people cope with trauma. She's taken years of her work with clients and her own personal struggles to help people know they are not alone and can find hope and happiness.
In her new book "Thriving After Trauma," therapist Shari Botwin details different types of trauma - surviving a school shooting, suffering abuse, dealing with a sudden injury, illness or loss.
"Trauma is anything that turns your life upside down," she said.
Botwin says the effects can be devastating and many turn to alcohol or drugs, even suicide.
She is an abuse survivor herself and became an advocate for women during the Bill Cosby trial. Her book shares several real life stories from survivors.
"I think once the word gets out there people think of its not just me, there's going to be people who look at me and aren't going to think something is wrong with me no they are going to say I get what you are going through," said Botwin.
That shared struggle is one way to help people cope and her new book offers many more.
It's for men, women - anyone who wants to understand trauma better..
"But especially people who are suffering in silence, who are thinking I know I need help, people feeling hopeless about their lives," she said.
