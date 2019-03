Localish visits Battlesword Philadelphia for a unique date night

Localish on FYI: Battlesword Philly

Looking for a really different date night? Here's a piece we created for our Localish Brand on a spot called Battlesword Philly....because sometimes love is a battle.3578 Scotts Lane, Sherman Mills Unit #18, Philadelphia, PA 19129