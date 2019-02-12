Localish on FYI: Battlesword Philly
Looking for a really different date night? Here's a piece we created for our Localish Brand on a spot called Battlesword Philly....because sometimes love is a battle.
Battlesword Philly | Facebook
3578 Scotts Lane, Sherman Mills Unit #18, Philadelphia, PA 19129
Watch more Localish content: Localish home | Facebook
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Localish visits Battlesword Philadelphia for a unique date night
FYI PHILLY
TOP STORIES
Show More