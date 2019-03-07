art of aging

Art of Aging: Longtime exhibitor makes a difference at the Philadelphia Flower Show

EMBED <>More Videos

Longtime exhibitor makes a difference at the Philly Flower Show. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meet a longtime exhibitor, a retired physician who hasn't missed the Philadelphia Flower Show since the 1970s.

For Wilfreta Gourdine Baugh, the Philadelphia Flower Show is a tradition. Three generations of her family have competed.

"That's one of my favorite places," she said.

She entered her first flower show 45 years ago in 1974.

"So I got a blue ribbon and a best in the show and I shouldn't say that it was like taking crack cocaine, I was hooked," Wilfreta laughs.

So she recruited her teenage daughter, Gabrielle.

"She rooked me in the first year, having me exhibit with her, and we did well and so I've been doing it ever since," said Gabrielle.

Wilfreta's granddaughters are also following in her footsteps. They won a blue ribbon last year for their treasure chest exhibit.

"I'm really glad to have all of them at least helping me or me helping them," she said.

Wilfreta first learned to garden from her mother but credits much of her knowledge to the ladies of Our Garden Club of Philadelphia and Vicinity, where she's been a member since 1972.

"So we're doing an entryway exhibit," said Wilfreta.

Over the last 45 years, she's learned what makes an exhibit stand out.

"And I try to do something that's different, that I've never seen before," added Wilfreta.

She calls herself a perfectionist and saves many of her final touches for the Flower Show floor.

"But I think about it, it's in my mind's eye as my mother used to say. When you're doing this you can't please everyone, you have to please yourself," said Wilfreta.

Wilfreta has three exhibits this year dubbed, "Sit-In," "Twiggy" and lastly, her "Abstract."

"And in the Abstract you want to sort of think outside the box a little bit," she said.

She says it's not the competition, but the friendships she's developed at the Flower Show that keeps her coming back year after year.

'I never missed a year and it wasn't, I didn't set out to do that, it's just something that I wanted to do. This is fun," said Wilfreta.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflower showart of aging
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Art of Aging: Dunwoody Village Floral Design Studio
Art of Aging: 72-year-old artist-in-residence
Center City florist still creating beautiful arrangements a century later
Art of Aging: Phila. man showcases collection of vintage sports cars
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Show More
Fran Dunphy to coach last home game at Temple
Gender reveal party ends in mixed emotions
Official: Santa Anita cancels racing after 21 horse deaths
Mumps cases from Temple outbreak spreading
Woman injured in Delco home invasion
More TOP STORIES News