Lose weight just by thinking it, study says

Lose weight by thinking it, study says. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 2, 2018.

By
If you're trying to lose a little weight, a new study says you can just think yourself slim.

Researchers in Australia have found that dieters can lose up to five times more weight by using a new technique called "functional imagery training" or FIT.

The therapy requires a person to "imagine" themselves slimmer.

Overweight people who used the therapy lost more inches from the waist, and continued to lose more weight after the intervention was finished.

