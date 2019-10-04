Health & Fitness

Loss of religious exemptions in Seattle Catholic schools angers some parents

SEATTLE, Washington (WPVI) -- The Seattle, Washington, archdiocese has changed the vaccination policy in its schools.

And the decision angers some church members.

From now on, the 73 parochial schools won't allow religious, philosophical, or personal exemptions.

The archdiocese says the decision follows a Vatican directive saying vaccination is for the safety of others, and not a violation of the church's stand against abortion.

But some parents say that violates their faith.

They say some vaccines have bits of DNA from fetal cells.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthcheckoutbreakcatholic schoolinfection
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
Students at 2 Philadelphia schools to be relocated due to asbestos
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Police: 2 Philly students make threats, reference Stoneman shooting
Show More
Man fatally shot after trying to surprise father-in-law
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
More TOP STORIES News