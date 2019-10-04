Loss of religious exemptions in Seattle Catholic schools angers some parents

SEATTLE, Washington (WPVI) -- The Seattle, Washington, archdiocese has changed the vaccination policy in its schools.And the decision angers some church members.From now on, the 73 parochial schools won't allow religious, philosophical, or personal exemptions.The archdiocese says the decision follows a Vatican directive saying vaccination is for the safety of others, and not a violation of the church's stand against abortion.But some parents say that violates their faith.They say some vaccines have bits of DNA from fetal cells.