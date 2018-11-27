HEALTH & FITNESS

Lower body stairs workout - Today's Fitness Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana shows how to use the stairs in your house to work the lower body.

Shoshana shows how to use the stairs in your house to work the lower body.
Related Topics:
healthToday's Tip6abc Fitness TipRothman
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
6abc.com VIDEO Chat- What you should know about Lung Cancer
Ovarian cancer survivor giving back by helping other patients
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Today's Tip: Heart Health During Holidays
Study finds secondhand cannabis smoke can provoke allergy, worsen asthma in children
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
N.J. lawmakers advance bill legalizing recreational marijuana
Delivery services can help keep package thieves at bay
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Flash flooding causes problems for drivers
Woman struck, killed by SEPTA bus
AccuWeather: Windy, Colder Today
Police identify 4 people murdered in SW Philadelphia home
Flyers fire General Manager Ron Hextall
Show More
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Mom of boy shot in Philly home: 'I got to get out of this city'
American Idol contestant revisits his Philadelphia elementary school
3 victims critically injured after shooting in Kensington
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
More News