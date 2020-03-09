Lower Merion School District closed Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5996330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Montgomery County officials have announced two additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 over coronavirus concerns.In a letter to families, Superintendent Robert Copeland said two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia, Pa.A healthcare provider at that facility has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Copeland said.As a precaution, the Lower Merion students and the staff member are under quarantine for 14 days.The Montgomery County Office of Public Health told the school district the three individuals pose no risk of transmission since they are not showing any symptoms.The closure of all LMSD schools on Tuesday is out of an abundance of caution, Copeland said. The buildings will be sanitized while they are closed."Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc," said Copeland.In addition, Copeland said the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit has canceled its Reading Olympics. The schools will be planning a smaller Reading Olympics-type event within each school community and will be sharing information about those plans once they are finalized, Copeland said.