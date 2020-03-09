Coronavirus

Lower Merion School District closed Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 over coronavirus concerns.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Robert Copeland said two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia, Pa.

A healthcare provider at that facility has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Copeland said.

As a precaution, the Lower Merion students and the staff member are under quarantine for 14 days.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

Montgomery County officials have announced two additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6.


The Montgomery County Office of Public Health told the school district the three individuals pose no risk of transmission since they are not showing any symptoms.

The closure of all LMSD schools on Tuesday is out of an abundance of caution, Copeland said. The buildings will be sanitized while they are closed.

"Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc," said Copeland.

In addition, Copeland said the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit has canceled its Reading Olympics. The schools will be planning a smaller Reading Olympics-type event within each school community and will be sharing information about those plans once they are finalized, Copeland said.

RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countydelaware countyhealthcheckcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
CHOP doctor tests presumptive positive for coronavirus
New York coronavirus cases top 140
Cheltenham School District closed amid coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of coronavirus cases grows in Pa. suburbs and NJ | FACEBOOK LIVE CHAT 4 pm
11 NJ residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus
CHOP doctor tests presumptive positive for coronavirus
Cheltenham School District closed amid coronavirus outbreak
Montco coronavirus: New presumptive positive case critical in hospital
Police announce arrest in shooting of 4 year old
Man hospitalized in NJ for coronavirus speaks out
Show More
3 coronavirus cases under investigation in Delaware
New York coronavirus cases top 140
Princeton U. restricts gatherings, offers remote classes
Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash
Coronavirus outbreak forces Germantown Academy to close
More TOP STORIES News