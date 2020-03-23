Coronavirus

Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina-based company is donating millions to help communities affected by the novel coronavirus.

RELATED | Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

Lowe's Home Improvement is committing $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits. Lowe's website details what some of the money will go towards:

  • $10 million in essential medical gear, such as respirators, will be given to hospitals and medical centers.
  • $4.5 million will be given to Lowe's stores in the U.S. and Canada, who will then donate to their communities for short-term and long-term needs.
  • $1.5 million will support the COVID-19 Response Fund in the greater Charlotte region.
  • $500,000 will go to the American Red Cross.


RELATED | Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Lowe's is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina.

RELATED | Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronavirusdonationsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
At least 1,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in N.J.; death toll at 20
Things to do with kids at home to pass the time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor's order that Philadelphians stay at home now in effect
Enforcement of 'non-life-sustaining' business closures begins in Pa.
At least 1,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in N.J.; death toll at 20
Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for COVID-19
Stay-at-home order issued in Del.; all non-essential businesses must close
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
Show More
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Chilly Today
Police officer with COVID-19 gives update from isolation
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Camden County
Anesthesiologist, teacher, among new COVID-19 cases in Pa.
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
More TOP STORIES News