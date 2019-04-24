Health & Fitness

Lung Association: Philadelphia area gets "F" on ozone smog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area earned mixed grades on the American Lung Association's yearly pollution report card.

The area scored the fewest days ever of high particle pollution. That's from sources such as coal fires or power plants, even wild fires.

The particles are dangerous because they settle deep into the lungs, and are linked to heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

Despite fewer days, Philadelphia is still among the worst cities in the country for this.

And the city got an "F" on ozone smog, which got worse for a second year in a row.

Both forms of pollution are harmful.

Ozone especially hurts children, older adults, and people with asthma and other lung diseases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckpollutionlung cancerheart diseasecancer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News