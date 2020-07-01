mlh weekend extra

Main Line Health is committed to inclusive care for LGBTQ patients

By
Finding a healthcare provider isn't always easy.

It can be especially challenging for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) individuals.

"We see you." This is Main LineHealth's message to the LGBTQ community.

From mental health resources to specialized care offerings, Main Line Health has a proven commitment to addressing current health concerns for LGBTQ people.

6abc's Jessica Boyington chats with Susan McCashew, Coordinator of the Substance Abuse and Recovery program at Main Line Health's Mirmont Treatment Center, to learn how Main Line Health is leading the way in compassionate and inclusive healthcare.

6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more

Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiamlh weekend extra
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
SPONSORED: How isolation impacts seniors and how you can help stay connected
SPONSORED: Expert tips to ease your mind, keep stress levels in check
SPONSORED: Protecting yourself and loved ones from the Coronavirus
SPONSORED: Ways to maintain a healthy heart, avoid heart disease
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates