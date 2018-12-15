HEALTH & FITNESS

Make sure glitter is actually edible before you eat it, FDA warns

EMBED </>More Videos

These tips from the FDA will help you determine if glitter is edible or not. (Shutterstock)

The holidays are a glitzy, festive time, but health officials are warning Americans to think twice before using glitter to add a sparkly touch to their holiday baking.

In a consumer update, the Food & Drug Administration offered guidelines to help bakers determine exactly which types of glitter are edible and which are better left for craft projects.

Because it's technically a food product, edible glitter is legally required to include a list of ingredients. According to the FDA, edible glitter often includes the following ingredients: sugar, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, cornstarch and color additives.

Additionally, edible glitter should be clearly labeled as such. Phrases like "non-toxic" or "for decorative purposes only" do not indicate that something is edible, the agency warned.

Glitter products, both those that are edible and those that are not, could be marketed as "luster dust, disco dust, twinkle dust, sparkle dust, highlighter, shimmer powder, pearl dust and petal dust."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFDAfoodbakingbuzzworthywhat's trendingcooking
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: A small glass of wine a day may help keep the doctor away
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Consumer Reports: Which cooking oils are healthiest to use?
Local author aims to improve your diet with the Vegan Challenge
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Trump says Interior Secretary Zinke leaving administration
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Show More
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
More News