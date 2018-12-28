Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral

A New York City woman is a step closer to getting a kidney, thanks to her husband's backpack.
Someone photographed a man in Manhattan with a sign taped on his backpack, asking for help for his sick wife, Mylen.
"In need of a kidney for my wife, B positive," the sign read, followed by a phone number.
It was posted on Twitter and went viral.
Even celebrities have shared it.
Now Mylen's phone is ringing off the hook.
