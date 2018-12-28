U.S. & WORLD

Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 28, 2018.

A New York City woman is a step closer to getting a kidney, thanks to her husband's backpack.

Someone photographed a man in Manhattan with a sign taped on his backpack, asking for help for his sick wife, Mylen.

"In need of a kidney for my wife, B positive," the sign read, followed by a phone number.

It was posted on Twitter and went viral.

Even celebrities have shared it.

Now Mylen's phone is ringing off the hook.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldkidney transplant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wells Fargo pays $575 million to settle state investigations
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country
Boy survives being buried under avalanche for 40 minutes
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Nurses preserve record of last heartbeat for grieving families
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Surgical procedure helps patients with phantom limb pain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Video captures rescue of Philly officer after fiery crash
AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend
5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Source of mysterious music plaguing riverside towns revealed
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Show More
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
More News