Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral

A New York City woman is a step closer to getting a kidney, thanks to her husband's backpack.Someone photographed a man in Manhattan with a sign taped on his backpack, asking for help for his sick wife, Mylen."In need of a kidney for my wife, B positive," the sign read, followed by a phone number.It was posted on Twitter and went viral.Even celebrities have shared it.Now Mylen's phone is ringing off the hook.