HEALTH & FITNESS

Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport on Christmas Eve

((AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File))

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Travelers who passed through Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Christmas Eve are being warned about a possible measles exposure.

The New Jersey Health Department said Friday an international traveler with measles arrived in Terminal B on Monday on a flight from Brussels.

The individual may have traveled to other areas of the airport. Officials warn anyone who was in the airport on Christmas Eve between noon and 4 p.m. could have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through the air by coughing or sneezing. Health officials say anyone infected could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 14.

"Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed," said state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan.

"We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations."

Anyone who suspects they have been exposed is urged to call their health care provider before going to the doctor or ER.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeaslesnewarknewark international airportnew jersey newsNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral
Nurses preserve record of last heartbeat for grieving families
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
Surgical procedure helps patients with phantom limb pain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Witness captures Philly police crash and rescue on video
AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Show More
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
Study: Young women working more, still doing most of the housework
Funeral plans set for NJ firefighter killed in crash
Philadelphia police officer seriously injured in crash
More News