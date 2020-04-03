Health & Fitness

Medical Director of Penn Global Medicine joins live to answer COVID-19 questions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the number of cases growing by the day, we have been devoting a segment of our newscast to answering your coronavirus questions and concerns.

Dr. Stephen Gluckman, Medical Director of Penn Global Medicine and Professor of Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, joined Action News on Friday to answer some of your questions.

Action News viewer Angelo wanted to know how the CDC and the WHO determines when someone has recovered. He wanted to know if a second test was conducted, or if there was a time frame for a patient to be symptom-free.

Dr. Gluckman replied, "There is no official criteria, it's one of the many things we don't know yet."

"Having said that, there is no recommendations for a second test," he adds. "The guidelines are to have no fevers or other symptoms for 72 hours. Then people as of today are considered not contagious and recovered."

If you have questions about the pandemic, send them to the Action News social media pages and we may answer them on-air.
