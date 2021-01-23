Health & Fitness

Medical leaders make push to distribute COVID-19 vaccine for veterans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, President Joe Biden wants to administer 100 million shots in his first 100 days.

On Saturday, across the Delaware Valley, there is a push to get those who need it most, starting with veterans.

At the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, veterans 75-years-old and older and those with chronic health conditions rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Marine Corps veteran Ed Murray says he was initially apprehensive about the shot but realized the benefits far outweighed the risks.

VA officials are in the middle of a campaign to get as many veterans vaccinated as possible.

"We're very lucky here at the VA to be able to provide large scale vaccination for our veteran population who tend to be an underserved and actually a vulnerable population," said Matt Garin, deputy chief of staff for patient safety and quality at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.

In Delaware, part of the rollout includes getting more healthcare workers to administer the doses.

Three dentists received training and vaccinated 150 people Saturday.

"To kind of help, everybody out. I think it's really what this is all about," said Dr. Erik Bradley, from the Dental Associates of Delaware. "This is about us giving back to the extent that we can and to help the state, the country, and the nation get back on its feet."

Chester Montgomery and Philadelphia counties published websites that allow you to pre-register and show your interest in getting the vaccine.
