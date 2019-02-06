HEALTH & FITNESS

Medical marijuana use associated with decreased use of alcohol, tobacco, research says

Medical marijuana use associated with decreased use of alcohol, tobacco - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on February 6, 2019.

Researchers have found access to marijuana is associated with decreased use of alcohol, tobacco and other prescription drugs.

Last month, a team of researchers from Canada and the United States surveyed more than 2,000 federally registered medical cannabis patients.

They found that nearly 70 percent of people in that group said they substituted cannabis for prescription medications - primarily opioids.

And 45 percent acknowledged substituting cannabis for alcohol while 31 percent said they used marijuana in place of tobacco.

