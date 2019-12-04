Health & Fitness

Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of developing testicular cancer, study says

By ABC7.com staff
Men who regularly smoke cannabis have an increased risk of developing testicular cancer, according to a recently published study.

The study followed men who were long term cannabis users and found them to have higher rates of the disease.

The researchers estimated that men who were long term cannabis users were 36% more likely to be diagnosed with the potentially fatal cancer than non-cannabis users.

The findings are in this month's Journal of the American Medical Association.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarijuanahealth
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
Montco man charged with more than 150 counts of child porn
Show More
Fire victim remembered as devout church elder and volunteer
Truck filled with Mayfair Christmas decorations stolen from business
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
DA files charges against employees, security firms working on pipeline
More TOP STORIES News