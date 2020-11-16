Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective, late-stage Phase 3 trial finds

NEW YORK -- Moderna is revealing very good efficacy data in their late-stage Phase 3 trial.
The interim analysis shows Moderna's vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective. The company plans to ask the FDA for authorization "in the coming weeks" after safety data is available. This puts them on track with Pfizer to possibly have FDA emergency use authorization by the end of the year.
This is more good news in the race for a vaccine. Last week, Pfizer said its vaccine is "more than 90% effective." However, the results do not mean that Moderna's vaccine is more effective than Pfizer's. These are not apples to apples comparisons because of small differences in the underlying trials, and these early efficacy numbers could change as more data accumulates.
Both of these vaccines use similar MRNA technology and since they both have shown high efficacy and no major safety concerns so far, the independent results should be reassuring that these vaccine should work at providing some level of immunity.
The more effective vaccines we have available, the better off we will be.
Moderna on Monday also released a second very important bit of information: according to the company, Moderna's vaccine can safely be stored for up to six months in a standard freezer, and up to 30 days in a standard refrigerator, a potential advantage when it comes to vaccine distribution.
Pfizer's vaccine must be kept at around -94F, far colder than a typical freezer can accommodate. Because of these temperature requirements, the company will ship vaccine doses in special temperature-controlled thermal boxes packed with dry ice. By adding more dry ice after delivery the vaccine can be stored for up to 15 days.
Pfizer has said it will ask the FDA for authorization as early as the third week of November, and Moderna says they will ask "in the coming weeks." Both are waiting for crucial safety data that is just as necessary as efficacy.
Moderna expects to have 20 million doses this year to go along with Pfizer's 50 million for global distribution before more can be made in 2021. Both vaccines require two shots, so 20 million doses means that 10 million people can be vaccinated.
Like Pfizer, the data released Monday is limited. We don't yet know if either vaccine works differently in different groups of people, nor do we know how long immunity might last.
Moderna has been working closely with Dr. Fauci's NIAID (part of the NIH) since January and has accepted Operation Warp Speed financing along the way.
