Health & Fitness

Mom's gut instinct may have saved son's life

AUSTIN, Texas (WPVI) -- A Texas mom may have saved her son's life with some chance TV viewing, and by following her instinct.

Six-year-old Wyatt Llarena was eating sunflower seeds with teammates during a baseball game last week, when he began choking on some.

He coughed out the seeds - or so it seemed. Wyatt still had a cough that his mother, Lizzy, didn't think was quite right.

His dad said it sounded like he had bronchitis.

Lizzy had recently seen a story about a 20-year-old man in Leander, Texas who died after choking on a chicken bone. Doctors couldn't find that bone in time.

So the next morning, when the cough hadn't gone away, Lizzy took Wyatt to the ER.

"Before I even opened my eyes, I heard him cough just once and it sounded weird," she says. "I knew that I needed to act quickly."

"I wasn't going to leave without getting an answer," recalls Lizzy.

And a camera on an endoscope proved her gut feeling about trouble was right.

"This is a photo of his trachea, with a sunflower seed lodged in it," she says.

Wyatt underwent emergency surgery to remove the seed. He's okay now and mom is happy she was so persistent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthcheckchildren's healthchoking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News