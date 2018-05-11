HEALTH & FITNESS

Moms with preemies receive Mother's Day cards

EMBED </>More Videos

Moms with preemies receive Mother's Day cards. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2018. (WPVI)

CALIFORNIA (WPVI) --
Some nurses at a California hospital are making Mother's day extra special for moms of premature infants, who are being treated at the neonatal intensive care unit.

"Hi, Papa he is seriously a miracle. He had a one percent chance to live," said mom Eloisa Fonseca.

Like so many other new parents, little Mateo's mom and dad spend their holidays- including this upcoming mother's day at the hospital.

Mateo was born three months early, weighing just two pounds, nine ounces.

"There was a point where he wasn't doing so good because the NICU is like a big roller coaster, you know? They're doing really good and then they're not," said Fonseca.

To help with some of the stress, nurses make personalized cards with the babies hand and footprints to celebrate milestones and mother's day.

"I love it. It's like this little memento that you can take home and they put love Mateo so it's like from my little guy you know," said Fonseca.

Nurses there say honoring and commemorating the normal pieces of parenthood helps get these parents through a difficult time.

Little Mateo is getting stronger every day.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckbabymother's daygifts
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News