2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Montgomery County, bringing state total to 6

MORE CASES IN PENNSYLVANIA



COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have announced two additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6.These two individuals, both adults, have mild symptoms and are isolated at home. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.A man in Worcester and a woman in Lower Gwynedd Township are also being treated for the virus. Both individuals have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization and are currently in isolation at home. Each was exposed to the virus while traveling in an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.Montgomery County Office of Public Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are working hand-in-hand to conduct contact tracing."All of the contacts of these two individuals have either been contacted or are in the process of being contacted, they've been advised about the possible exposure to coronavirus and they have been advised about the appropriate next steps," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.Arkoosh said at this time there is absolutely no evidence of "community spread" in Montgomery County. Community spread is defined as someone coming down with the virus who has had no direct contact with a person who is sick."If you have coronavirus symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for further instructions," Arkoosh said.On Friday, officials announced two others were tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both have mild symptoms of COVID-19."While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to stay calm," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks, or have come in contact with someone who has the virus."The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.Delaware County does not have a health department so they are limited in what they are allowed to release to the public."The Pennsylvania Department of Health follows procedures to comply with the Disease Control and Prevention Act. This act prohibits the state from releasing identifying information about a patient unless there is an imminent threat. County health departments would not fall under this act and have the ability to release information to the residents as they see fit. In this situation, we'd have the ability to release more information and the decision of what to be released would be ours. This is not the case currently in Delaware County," said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of Delaware County Council.Montgomery County officials urged employers to consider policies that would allow workers to stay home if they are sick."We are asking all employers to consider alternative work models such as working remotely and staggered schedules," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., vice-chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "Employers should also consider offering or adding paid sick time."The commissioners also signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency, which will enable the County to mobilize resources with less red tape.