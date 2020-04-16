Coronavirus

Montgomery County nursing home evacuated due to COVID-19 staffing issues

By
WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As coronavirus cases grow inside long-term care facilities across the country, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, an evacuation is underway due to the virus.

All residents at Phoebe Wyncote are in the process of being evacuated due to staffing problems related to COVID-19.

The residents are being moved to a new facility owned by the same company in the Lehigh Valley.

"They were having staffing problems due to staff that are positive with COVID-19," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.

She says the county is monitoring all of its long-term care facilities and that's where the virus has been extremely dangerous.

"As of today we have 79 facilities that are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 among either their staff or their residents," said Arkoosh.

She says hundreds of residents and staff have now fallen ill with the virus.

"This brings us to a total of 447 cases among residents and 289 cases among staff," Arkoosh added.

And as of now, 77 residents of long-term care facilities in the county have died.

The 77 deaths represent 64% of all the COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Wolf plans to veto Senate bill that would reopen some businesses
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Employees, customers to be required to wear masks in Pa. businesses
Gov. Wolf plans to veto Senate bill that would reopen some businesses
Nurse says she was fired after bringing own mask, gloves to hospital
Gov. Murphy: I don't see normal gathering in foreseeable future
Montgomery County nursing home evacuated due to COVID-19 staffing issues
Class-action lawsuit seeks tuition reimbursement against Drexel University
Philly mother charged in 7-year-old son's death
Show More
Check your stimulus check status
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Temple sees pay cuts as impact of COVID-19 grows
NTSB: Roy Halladay was doing stunts when plane crashed, had amphetamines in system
Tips: Keeping hackers away while working, learning from home
More TOP STORIES News