Montco woman gets new lease on life thanks to favorite boy band

New lease on life thanks to social media, boy band. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County woman has a new lease on life thanks to social media, a woman from Wisconsin, and her favorite boy band.

Stefani Jones of Collegeville was in the end stage of renal disease and needed a kidney transplant.

The pop band O-Town tweeted about Jones' search for a kidney donor back in 2016.



Amy Prince of Wisconsin saw the tweet, realized they were the same blood type, got tested and found she was a match.

Pa. woman finds kidney donor on social media. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 11, 2018.



The two underwent surgery at Jefferson University Hospital last week, and are now recovering.

The women say the band O-Town has been following their journey and plans to send them backstage passes.
