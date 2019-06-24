More Americans practicing yoga, study finds

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- Yoga is good for so many things, and it seems that the message is getting out. A new survey from the CDC shows the number of Americans practicing yoga is steadily rising.It went from 9 and a half percent in 2012 to about 14 percent in 2017.Researchers say the increase is likely because more people are turning to yoga to complement traditional medicine."The data shows yoga can help calm the stress response and in that it helps chronic pain, it helps calm the immune system, keeps us healthier, there's so many wonderful benefits," says Judi Bar, Yoga Program Director at the Cleveland Clinic.Overall, the CDC estimates 35 million Americans are taking part.In the past, yoga attracted more women than men, however, more men are joining the trend.There are many different types of yoga for all ages and abilities.If you're just starting out, it's best to take a beginner's session and talk to the instructor about your abilities and what you are looking for.Try to find a certified teacher that resonates with you.Your healthcare provider may also be able to recommend a studio.