More calls for Hahnemann Hospital CEO to reverse closure decision

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nurses from Hahnemann Hospital marched to 21st Street and Locust on Friday where they believe CEO Joel Freedman lives.
They were there to deliver him a message.
Freedman, the CEO of Philadelphia Academic Health System, announced plans to close Hahnemann Hospital on or around September 6.
In response to the announcement, nurses have protested the closure.
Several elected officials have joined them.
Members of the U.S. Senate and Congress demanded Freedman change course on his decision.
U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), alongside U.S. Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2), Dwight Evans (D-PA-3) and Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-5), wrote a letter calling on Freedman to reverse course on the planned closure.
"In purchasing these hospitals, you made a commitment to these people and to the city of Philadelphia. We ask that you honor that commitment by exploring all options to protect these important institutions, and do everything you can to reach an agreement that will keep them open," the letter reads.
Hahnemann employees 2,700 nurses, physicians and staff.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered a cease and desist on the closure.
