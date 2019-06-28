Health & Fitness

More calls for Hahnemann Hospital CEO to reverse closure decision

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nurses from Hahnemann Hospital marched to 21st Street and Locust on Friday where they believe CEO Joel Freedman lives.

They were there to deliver him a message.

Freedman, the CEO of Philadelphia Academic Health System, announced plans to close Hahnemann Hospital on or around September 6.

In response to the announcement, nurses have protested the closure.

Several elected officials have joined them.

Members of the U.S. Senate and Congress demanded Freedman change course on his decision.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), alongside U.S. Representatives Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2), Dwight Evans (D-PA-3) and Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-5), wrote a letter calling on Freedman to reverse course on the planned closure.

"In purchasing these hospitals, you made a commitment to these people and to the city of Philadelphia. We ask that you honor that commitment by exploring all options to protect these important institutions, and do everything you can to reach an agreement that will keep them open," the letter reads.

Hahnemann employees 2,700 nurses, physicians and staff.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered a cease and desist on the closure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia newshospital closinghospital
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware Co.
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
Utah police: Man arrested for kidnapping, murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Man arrested in mistaken shooting of 'Big Papi' in DR
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
Show More
Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Police: 'Goodie bag' doctor from Montco charged with fraud
Mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
More TOP STORIES News