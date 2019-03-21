Health & Fitness

More evidence linking daily marijuana use to psychosis

More evidence has emerged linking daily marijuana use and highly-potent pot to psychosis.

European researchers report as many as one-in-five newly-diagnosed cases of psychosis may be linked to daily cannabis use.

Data was gathered from 11 hospitals across Europe.

The study revealed people who used pot on a daily basis were three times more likely to have a first-time diagnoses of psychosis and five times more likely if they used high-potency marijuana every day.
