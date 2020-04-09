More New Jersey testing sites open, Rep. Kim calls for 3rd FEMA testing site in South Jersey

While the site will be open to all county residents with a doctor's referral, Camden County officials say essential workers will have priority.
"Say you work for a utility, sewer or water company, if you work in a supermarket. If you're a healthcare provider and you have symptoms and a note from a doctor, we will be able to test you at Camden County College in Blackwood," said Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli.
At the testing site that opened last week in Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden, officials say almost 600 people have been tested so far.
The site was supposed to wrap up this week, but officials announced Thursday afternoon that testing will continue through May 1.
In Robbinsville, Mercer County residents can be tested for COVID-19 at the municipal building without a doctor's note. Residents do need to be symptomatic or have had exposure to a COVID-19 patient, and they must make an appointment.
In Trenton on Thursday, Congressman Andy Kim, representing Burlington and Ocean counties, called for a third FEMA-backed testing site in the southern part of the state.
The two existing FEMA sites opened last month in hard-hit Bergen and Monmouth Counties.
"We need a third FEMA site - a federally backed site in South Jersey. And we need it right now," said Kim, citing the proximity to Philadelphia and the high senior citizen population.
Governor Murphy announced an executive order extending the grace period for people who can't pay their insurance premiums - 60 days for health insurance and 90 days for home life auto insurance.
Murphy also said the death toll from COVID-19 in the state - now 1,700 people - is now twice the number of New Jersey lives lost on 9/11.
LATEST NUMBERS
The total number of patients has now topped 51,000.
During a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,748 additional cases.
He also reported 198 additional death, bringing the state's total to 1,700.
The state is also reporting hospitalization numbers: 7,363 coronavirus patients are in the hospital, with 1,523 of those in the intensive care unit. Another 1,551 people were on ventilators, while 471 people were discharged.
NJ UNEMPLOYMENT
New Jersey's jobless claims jumped 32% last week to 206,000, breaking a record set the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday.
The spike in claims reflects the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the state's economy, according to the Labor Department.
The hardest-hit workers were from the food service industry, followed by those at doctors' and dentists' offices, the department said. Administrative workers were also hit hard.
A $600 supplemental unemployment benefit for workers that stems from the federal relief bill is set to begin for laid-off workers next week.
It will be issued separately from regular jobless payments.
ELECTIONS MOVED
Governor Murphy is signing an order to move primary elections from Tuesday, June 2 to Tuesday, July 7.
"Our democracy cannot be a casualty of COVID-19. We want to ensure that every voter can vote without endangering their health or safety," Murphy said.
Murphy said they hope that this time will allow for in-person voting, but they will move to a statewide, all-vote by mail election, which has never happened before if need be.
SOCIAL DISTANCING ENFORCEMENT
Murphy is also signing an executive order to "further our aggressive efforts to enforce social distancing."
All non-essential construction across New Jersey will cease, indefinitely, effective 8 p.m. Friday.
Exceptions include projects at hospitals and schools, in transportation and public utility sector, the building of affordable housing, other individual housing sites that can adhere to strict limits on the number of workers on-site, and other limited instances.
"We're also aiming to mitigate overcrowding at essential retail stores - particularly in our grocery stores," Murphy said.
Under this executive order, all essential retail must indefinitely limit the number of customers allowed in their stores to no more than 50% of their approved capacity.
Murphy said customers and employees must wear face coverings. Stores must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, erect physical barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers where practicable, regularly sanitize areas used by their employees, among other precautions.
"This Executive Order will also put greater protections in place for workers at our warehouses, and in manufacturing. No one should be working where social distancing isn't being practiced to its fullest extent," Murphy said.
In a grim gesture of charity, state officials say Wawa donated a 53-foot refrigerated truck to Bergen County in the northern part of the state to help preserve bodies.
"They had heard about our need with a heavy heart for refrigerated trucks to help take the pressure off our morgues and funeral homes in protecting the bodies of those loved ones we have lost," said Murphy.
PARKS CLOSED
Murphy signed an executive order on Tuesday closing all state parks, state forests and county parks.
Murphy said officials have seen "far too many instances in our parks where people are gathering and socializing in groups. We need to flatten the curve."
"I do not take this action lightly. Some of my fondest memories with my own children are beautiful spring days in parks playing soccer and enjoying our family," Murphy said.
"But my focus, and my sole mission in life right now, is the health of every New Jersey family," he continued.
Murphy said he has extended the public health emergency in the state another 30 days.
SCHOOL CHANGES
Murphy also announced the following changes pertaining to the school districts in the state:
BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for eighth and twelfth grade students due to #COVID19.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020
This will ensure that no student is left behind or unduly penalized due to these extraordinary circumstances.
BREAKING: Today I’m signing an Executive Order to extend certain deadlines for school districts whose April elections were postponed until May 12th.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020
This will ensure these districts have enough time to certify their budgets and make staffing decisions.
Here's a look at other developments in New Jersey:
MORE BEACHES CLOSE
Four more New Jersey shore towns announced this week that they will close their beaches.
Officials in the Cape May County towns of Avalon, Wildwood, North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest said they're closing their beaches in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
They're just the latest towns to shutter their beaches. Others include Bay Head and Mantoloking.
The virus has led to more than 1,000 deaths in New Jersey, health officials said. While the outbreak has been concentrated most heavily in northern New Jersey, every county has at least one case.
RELATED: How to make face masks from materials found at home
ATLANTIC CITY RENTALS
Atlantic City's mayor issued an order Monday night prohibiting all hotels and motels in the city from accepting new guests.
Mayor Marty Small said those currently in rooms at those facilities can remain until the end of their most recently booked stay, and will not be allowed to renew.
It was not immediately clear how, or whether, the order would apply to guests placed in hotels or motels by social service agencies. The city's nine casinos have been shut for three weeks.
NURSING HOMES
Fifteen residents and 11 staff members of a southern New Jersey nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Cape May County Health Department confirmed the cases at the Victoria Manor facility in North Cape May. One of the patients has died.
Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are being monitored and medically isolated, but not hospitalized, officials said.
The virus has spread throughout the state's nursing homes, health officials have said. At least a quarter of the 375 facilities in the state have one case or more of COVID-19.
ABOUT THE VIRUS
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.