More students test positive for mumps at Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More students have tested positive for mumps on the campus of Temple University.
Officials tell Action News on Monday that seven students have now tested positive for the highly-infectious virus.
The University notified students last Thursday that four students tested positive for mumps.
A release to students said the symptoms are similar to the flu, and often include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline.
It went on to give ways to prevent the disease from spreading:
-Get the two-dose series of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.
-Avoid sharing food and drinks
-Stay isolated if you are sick
The University also says symptoms of mumps typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.
There is no cure. It usually clears up in about two weeks.
