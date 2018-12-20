Moss Rehab shows off unique, all-accessible gingerbread hospital

Moss Rehab is showing off a very unique gingerbread house.Their video shows an all-accessible gingerbread hospital modeled after their therapy gym.The wheelchair ramp is made of a chocolate bar and the wheelchair is crackers and pretzels.Gumballs are used for the barbells and candy canes for the parallel, walking bars.Their therapy dog Pender is even there. This is part of a contest held at Einstein.It is disability-friendly and it's all edible too.You can go to Einstein's facebook page to see the other creations entered in the contest.------