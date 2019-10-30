Survey: Most adults do have enough time for exercise

Many people say they have no free time to exercise. However, a new survey finds most adults have plenty of time.
A poll of 32,000 Americans found they spend an average of 5 to 6 hours a day looking at their phones or watching television.
Participants were asked to write down their activities for several days.
The survey found men spend more time looking at screens than women - about 20 percent more!
Experts say it only takes about half an hour of exercise a day, 5 days a week, to improve your health and reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.
