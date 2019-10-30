Survey: Most adults do have enough time for exercise

Many people say they have no free time to exercise. However, a new survey finds most adults have plenty of time.A poll of 32,000 Americans found they spend an average of 5 to 6 hours a day looking at their phones or watching television.Participants were asked to write down their activities for several days.The survey found men spend more time looking at screens than women - about 20 percent more!Experts say it only takes about half an hour of exercise a day, 5 days a week, to improve your health and reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.