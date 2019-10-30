Health & Fitness

Survey: Most adults do have enough time for exercise

Many people say they have no free time to exercise. However, a new survey finds most adults have plenty of time.

A poll of 32,000 Americans found they spend an average of 5 to 6 hours a day looking at their phones or watching television.



Participants were asked to write down their activities for several days.

The survey found men spend more time looking at screens than women - about 20 percent more!

Experts say it only takes about half an hour of exercise a day, 5 days a week, to improve your health and reduce your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckexercisetelevisionheart diseasecancer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EF2 tornado hit Delaware County, officials confirm
Couple rescued after tree topples into Montco home
Police arrest suspect in sexual assaults of teens in NE Philadelphia
Box explodes in West Philly, injures sanitation worker: Police
Man rescued from cooling tower at power plant
AccuWeather: Strong winds, sunny and cooler today
Show More
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Armed carjacker crashes, flees scene in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News