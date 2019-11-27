'Movember' mustaches helping raise awareness for men's health

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have noticed more mustaches lately, there's a good reason why. Many people are participating in Movember
The idea is to grow a mustache during the month of November in order to raise awareness and funds for research for men's health issues.
Andrew Still has been a "Mo-Bro," someone who participates in Movember, for the past 10 years. The goal is to help men feel more comfortable talking about their health, including their risk for prostate or testicular cancer and also mental health and suicide prevention, something many men don't express.
"I'm guilty of it myself, you know you have to be that strong, manly man but it's okay to talk about your feelings," he said.
This part is especially important to Andrew, who is now a Movember ambassador. He lost one of his best friends, Jared Banner, to suicide in 2006.
"It was a challenging time, you know, and there was no - we just didn't have an answer why. So Movember to me is a way to make sure that doesn't happen to other people," he said.
Getting the message out also includes mustache updates on social media, helping to not just raise awareness but also collect funds for research.
Movember has grown in popularity since it started in Australia in 2003. Many of the Philadelphia Flyers even participate. Kevin Hayes is growing a standard 'stache and says "it's kind of a league-wide thing and that's why I'm doing it."
Still says spotting another Mo-Bro comes with a sense of camaraderie.
The Movember Foundation has raised $900 million for research and awareness projects since it started. Women can also participate and you don't have to grow a mustache. You can commit to "Move More" in November.
They're also having a fundraiser this Friday, November 29, at Noir Restaurant and Bar from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All are welcome - stylish mustache or not.
